Penticton council clashes over how to tackle persistent problem of stolen and abandoned shopping carts

Photo: City of Penticton An abandoned shopping cart on Okanagan Lake.

Penticton city council has stopped short of penalizing local stores for shopping carts stolen from them and abandoned around town, though it was a tight vote.

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard a report from staff detailing just how much of a drain the problem of nuisance carts is on municipal resources.

City staff receive daily calls about carts in places like creeks, back lanes, private properties and more. Bylaw officers retrieve the carts when the calls come in, empty them if necessary and store them at City Yards for stores to retrieve them — though staff report that some stores are better at that than others.

City development director Blake Laven said staff had spoken to Total Cart Management, which manages many of the carts to big stores in Penticton, and said they had made a commitment for more regular pickups at at City Yards.

"But they did acknowledge that more needs to be done to ensure carts are not left in the community, left abandoned, or up at the City Yards for extended periods of time," Laven said.

Staff came up with multiple recommendations for a bylaw that would require businesses to do things like register contact information with the city, take “reasonable measures” to reduce theft of their carts, retrieve carts within a timeline and pay fines should those be breached.

Some on council hesitated at the idea of fines, or imposing those "reasonable measures," which could be methods like geo-fencing or coin locks, all of which come with installation and maintenance costs, as well as increased inconvenience to shoppers.

"I really don't feel it's fair to additionally charge a business to have something stolen from them,” Coun. Campbell Watt said.

"Even if we put this bylaw in ... we're probably still going to see shopping carts be used by people who are unhoused because it is almost a symbol and a way of the state that you're in," Gilbert said.

"I think really what it comes down to is how do we break the cycle of people that are unhoused on the streets so that just stops occurring. [This bylaw] is addressing the symptom and not addressing the main problem of it."

Others on council were all aboard, decrying city community safety officers hauling carts to the yards just to take up space.

“Our bylaw and our CSO are the front men and women of [community safety]. And for us to have them picking up shopping carts daily, and taking time out of a dozen other things that are more important than shopping cart retrievals, I think we really have to take a look at this,” Coun. Ryan Graham said.

“I believe this should be the business' [responsibility]," Coun. Helana Konanz said.

"Yes, it is going to cost them more money, but our community deserves this, our community deserves not to have carts all over our sidewalks, and we're a beautiful community and we want to keep it that way."

Ultimately, council decided to vote on a reduced version of staff recommendations:

Businesses must label shopping carts with store information and register contact information with the city

Businesses must retrieve carts belonging to the store within a specified time and accept carts belonging to the business

Minimal storage fee for cart storage at City Yards

Removed from the recommendations were:

Businesses must not permit carts to be removed from their premises, by taking ‘reasonable measures’ to reduce the unauthorized removal of carts, such as utilizing wheel locking technology, GPS chips, hired security or other methods

Appropriate fines to be instituted for violations of the regulations

The modified motion passed in a 4-3 vote, with Couns. Konanz, Graham and Boultbee opposed.

City staff will now write up a bylaw and bring it back to council for final consideration and adoption.