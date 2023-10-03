City council orders unsightly home on Government Street cleaned up

Photo: City of Penticton

Stewards of a derelict and neglected home in Penticton are now on the clock to fix the problems, or else the city will do the job for them and send a bill.

At Tuesday's meeting, council agreed unanimously that 1428 Government Street needs to be cleaned up, as it has become a nuisance home.

City staff became involved in November 2022, following reports of “unsightly conditions,” after the Penticton Fire Department had found the resident dead inside.

The deceased person who owned the home ten years earlier had not transferred title. The property went into the care of a Public Guardian and Trustee.

The property has degraded, with a growing amount of graffiti. A tree has fallen into the house, and the yard is filled with garbage and neglected accessory structures and a vehicle.

Such conditions are, in the eyes of city staff, unsafe for the neighbourhood, and for any emergency crews who may be called to the property, in part because such locations have a tendency to attract transient living.

Council voted in favour to require the property stewards, the Wynford Group, to secure the single-family dwelling and three accessory buildings, remove all graffiti, remove a derelict building, remove the fallen tree and remove all debris in the yard.

The owners will have until Nov. 17, 2023, to do so.