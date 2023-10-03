Annual City of Penticton irrigation system draining upcoming

Photo: City of Penticton

Fall weather means irrigation system draining is upcoming in the City of Penticton.

Crews will begin draining systems of Ellis Creek (Valleyview Road area) and Penticton Creek (Naramata Road area) starting Friday, Oct. 20.

"Orchards and other properties with connections to these systems should take the precautions necessary to protect their irrigation systems for the winter months," reads a news release from the city issued Tuesday.

"If your private side irrigation system has been blown out or winterized prior to Oct. 20, please indicate with a coloured ribbon on the city isolation valve so crews are aware to take extra precaution when draining the system."

If the mercury dips below zero before that date, city crews may start work early, and will send public notification.

Any questions about the irrigation shutdown can be asked of the Public Works department at 250-490-2500.

Anyone wishing to be added to the city's irrigation users email contact list, send your name, address, phone number and email address to [email protected].