Businesses, individuals asked to help with annual charitable Santa lunch in support of local South Okanagan kids

Photo: Pixabay

It's not too early to be thinking about ways to give back during the holiday season in Penticton.

Sprott Shaw College will be hosting a "Lunch with Santa" on Nov. 25.

The annual event is charity-based and family-friendly, aimed at giving back to the community.

"We are looking for partners in the community to contribute to this day for the children: by monetary donation, donation of supplies, services, or hosting of a table/booth with a free activity for the children to participate in," explains Sprott Shaw.

"While attendees pay a small entry fee, $8, once through the door all activities and lunch are free. Everyone attending has the opportunity to enter a draw for one of our fabulous gift baskets with their entry ticket. We raise money for our charity of choice by selling additional raffle tickets."

Raffled gift baskets can be valued up to hundreds of dollars, and can include everything from books, to stuffed toys, to gift certificates and hotel stays, for all ages and interest groups.

"We are happy to receive whatever you would like to contribute – no donation is too big or too small," they add.

At the event, lunch consists of home-made macaroni & cheese, hotdogs, and juice.

Activities can include face painting, colouring, crafts, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, carol singing, prize giveaways and a bouncy castle.

In previous years, 150-200 children have participated throughout the day.

This year, all profits will go to the Penticton Breakfast club.

Money raised enables the foundation to serve a nutritious breakfast, prepared by volunteers, five days a week, free of charge, to any student at participating schools, making sure no child in the community has to go to school hungry.

Any individuals or businesses interested in helping make this event a success can reach out to [email protected].