Enter to win $1.4K worth of prizes for ultimate Penticton Beer Week experience

Penticton Beer Week is just around the corner, and brewery enthusiasts can enter to win an ultimate beer lovers experience valued at over $1,400.

The prize package includes:

Gift certificate for a two-night stay in the deluxe lakefront studio at Tiki Shores Condominium Beach Resort

$25 gift cards from each of these 8 Penticton breweries: Abandoned Rail Brew Co., Barley Mill Brew Pub, Cannery Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing, Neighbourhood Brewing, Slackwater Brewing, The Tin Whistle Brewing Company, Yellow Dog Brewing

$25 gift card for The Barking Parrot Bar

Two tickets to BrewHaha, an Oktoberfest themed event at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre on Oct. 21

Gift certificate for two entries for the 2023 Penticton Beer Run on Oct. 14 from Hoodoo Adventure Company

Penticton Beer Run growler

Two Penticton Beer t-shirts

$50 gift card from The Bench Market

Happy Hour spread worth $50, along with a $100 gift card from The Nest

Penticton swag pack from Visit Penticton

Deluxe swag pack from the BC Ale Trail

The contest closes on Oct. 5. Enter online here.

For more information about Penticton's craft breweries, Beer Week and its many events, click here.