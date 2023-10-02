Spooky season getting into swing at the Penticton and District Community Arts Council

Photo: PDCAC

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council has announced their fall exhibitions.

Magic & Monsters: Oct. 7 to Nov. 4

The group's annual Spooky Show will feature local artists working in a variety of mediums, depicting all kinds of spooky monsters and magical creatures from the deepest corners of the artists' imaginations.

Connections Through Catharsis: Oct. 7 to Nov. 4

This is a solo exhibition by Cathartic Wanderer, a.k.a Robyn Sawchyn, one of the PDCAC's current artists in residence.

“Disconnect from reality and enter the goblincore universe of self-taught mixed media wax witch artist, Cathartic Wanderer, in her first solo exhibition Connections Through Catharsis inspired by local folklore and tales, landscapes, and musicians," explains the PDCAC in a press release.

"Discover peripheral realities through portals and creatures created on upcycled and found object materials you wouldn’t expect to be used as a canvas, and immerse yourself further into imagination with interactive installations. Always wonder, always wander.”

Both of the above exhibitions open on Saturday, Oct. 7 with an all-day opening reception from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged!

Later in the month, PDCAC will host a "Halloween Henna Fundraiser" on Friday, Oct. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cathartic Wanderer will be providing original henna tattoos inspired by traditional Ukrainian designs with a Halloween twist. All proceeds will go to the PDCAC to help support their Arts Matter programming.

The PDCAC galleries are currently open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Find them at the historic Leir House on Manor Park Avenue in Penticton.