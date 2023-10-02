Penticton Kiwanis foam party raises $5.7K for wildfire disaster relief

The tally is in from a recent Kiwanis Club of Penticton fundraising foam party that saw hundreds of kids and adults alike have a blast at Gyro Park.

The total amount raised was $5,700 and from all the ticket sales and onsite vendors that also donated partial proceeds.

"The Kiwanis Club of Penticton would like to thank all the Penticton businesses that supported the event on short notice, and a special thank you to Ana from Amuzing Fun Rentals for co-organizing and supplying many of the games, as well as the Foam Party!" the club says.

"To all the Penticton families that joined us, thank you for the support for a needed cause. We can't wait to see everyone join us on Oct. 29 for our fourth family event this year, the third annual Penticton Trick or Treat Cycle-Path!"

Money raised at Kiwanis events goes to support their many charitable initiatives in the community. Proceeds from the foam party went to wildfire disaster relief through the Penticton Professional Firefighters union.