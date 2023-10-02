Registration open for popular kids' cycling trick-or-treat at Penticton Safety Village

Photo: Contributed

The time is now to get registered for the third annual Penticton Trick or Treat Cycle-Path at the Penticton Safety Village, before spots fill up.

Spots tend to go quickly when registration opens, so don't wait.

Register multiple children by selecting one spot, then entering the number of kids on the registration form that follows.

The Penticton Safety Village is a small space, and parking is limited.

"By controlling the participant flow, we reduce the time you are waiting to get in and alleviate parking congestion," explains the Kiwanis Club of Penticton, who organize the event.

"By registering how many children you are bringing, the amazing Penticton businesses that have stepped up to be a station sponsor can be prepared with enough goodies for everyone!"

Registration is now open online here until spots are filled. The cycle event takes place on Oct. 29.