Visit Penticton seasonal hotspots before the winter shutdown

With cooler temperatures in the forecast, be sure to check out these local hotspots before they close for the season.

Get the adrenaline going at ZipZone Peachland, Canada’s highest freestyle zipline park. Six different lines will take you soaring over the Deep Creek Gorge.

“We have six ziplines that traverse our beautiful gorge, travelling back and forth across Deep Creek Gorge. We sell packages in groups of two, so guests can choose to do two, four or all six ziplines,” explained ZipZone Peachland president Christine Einarson.

Einarson added there are water stations along zipline routes, to ensure guests are able to stay hydrated.

And one route in particular takes zipliners 116 metres off the ground.

“We offer a unique experience here in the Okanagan with ziplines,” said Einarson, adding that one route can be ridden upside down, which Einarson says is a “must-try.”

“This is a bucket list item for many of our guests, and some are deliberately trying to get over a fear of heights,” she said. “The most rewarding experience as a guide is when you have someone that’s terrified of heights on the first line going upside down on the fifth one. It happens quite a bit more often than you would think!”

It’s great fun for the whole family, with children under 70 pounds classified as “Little Zippers.” Little Zippers get to ride tandem with an experienced guide on the lines, meaning nobody is left out on the fun!

“We’ve zipped with guests as young as four-years-old years old … and as old as 90-years-old! Everyone can enjoy ziplining!” said Einarson.

Ever climbed a moving wall before? Dynamic climbing is the latest attraction at ZipZone Peachland. Also to enjoy is a Ninja Course, games area and Puzzlearium.

“ZipZone is a great place for outdoor adventuring for a number of reasons,” explained Einarson. “Firstly is our amazing staff. We have an incredible team here that really make it their top priority that our guests feel safe and have a great time. Also, we have some spectacular views that you simply cannot get anywhere else … We also offer a beautiful, peaceful forest setting that people enjoy relaxing in. Many of our guests enjoy having a picnic at our picnic tables after their zip.”

ZipZone Peachland can be found 8 kilometres up Princeton Ave in Peachland and is open until Oct. 15.

To book online and check out pricing, visit zipzone.ca

There’s no better place to enjoy the Fall weather than a family farm, and Covert Farms Family Estate is the perfect place for that until Oct. 9.

“We have flight tastings, picnics, campfire cookouts, hot chocolate, mulled wine, live music (on) Sundays, a pumpkin patch, fun fall family games (and) mini golf,” said events manager Shelly Covert.

The 650-acre, fourth-generation family owned farm, she added, is “really (geared) towards families with the fall games and pumpkin patch and campfire cookouts.”

It’s also a great place to learn about regenerative farming as well as enjoy a private, hands-on harvest tour.

All experiences can be booked online at covertfarms.ca or visit the farm at 300 Covert Pl in Oliver.

And don’t miss your chance to catch one last race at the Penticton Speedway, with the Speedway Spooktacular event kicking off on Oct. 28.

Bigger and better than ever, the event will consist of the Hit-to-Pass Championship race, a s’mores fire pit, a haunted house and a Halloween maze.

For a full list of upcoming events visit pentictonspeedway.com.

