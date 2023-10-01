Summerland Royal Canadian Legion Branch reopening after flood

Photo: Google Street View

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland announced they'll be able to reopen on Friday after damage to their building raised concerns about permanent closure.

The legion was facing a possible permanent closure after a flood event damaged its roof in July during a rain and hailstorm.

The fixes were estimated at the cost of $150,000 out of pocket.

Hoping for community support to help rally some funds, the organization launched an online donation campaign in September along with community fundraisers.

They shared earlier this week that donations were already at $40,000.

Former Legion President John Dorn shared that the contract to repair the roof was awarded to Hometown Roofing Ltd. of Penticton.

"The branch is grateful to Hometown for expediting the project to get the Legion back to normal operations," he added.

The members are welcoming the public to come to the Legion and inspect the new inside upgrades with their re-opening at 11 a.m. on Friday.

"The community has been generous in supporting the Summerland Legion, but it is still well short of our fundraising goal to pay for the repairs and is still soliciting donations."

Head to their website www.summerlandlegion.com to find out more information on donating options