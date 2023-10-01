Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland asking for sponsorships to keep their cows "happy and healthy."

Casey Richardson

A Summerland rescue is reaching out to the community hoping for help caring for their group of cows.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid Animal Sanctuary said a lot of people don't get a chance to actually come in and see the cows.

"We're actually looking for sponsorship. We realized that throughout all of our history with our cows, we've actually not had anyone that has been there to help us sponsor them," she said.

Sponsorship programs with the cows would help cover the cost of a bale of hay, or contribute to medical costs, such as hoof trimming the program does every year.

"If we all kind of had a sponsorship program that is online, if somebody has an interest to help us along the way to keep them happy and healthy, we sure appreciate it. And any little bit of $1 amount helps to go to the care of these lovely, beautiful animals."

If you're interested in learning more about the sponsorship program, email [email protected] attention sponsor.