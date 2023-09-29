Travellers warned to expect delays near section of Warren Avenue through October

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton will have two separate construction projects involving Warren Avenue West causing minor delays throughout October.

Work has started in the area near the Channel Parkway involving installing a crosswalk across Warren Avenue at the intersection of Baskin Street, near the Bow Developments.

The city said the project involves improved lighting, storm drainage changes and adding curb bulbouts, which narrow the road to improve traffic safety for pedestrians. The crosswalk will also have pedestrian-activated flashing beacons.

Grant funding was supplied for the project from ICBC’s Road Improvement Program.

The second project will pave the roadway along Warren Avenue between Quebec Street and Baskin Street beginning Oct. 11 and is part of the Point Intersection group of projects.

Drivers are advised to watch for single-lane alternating traffic throughout this section in the coming weeks while work is underway.

Further details about each of these projects will be posted online at penticton.ca/roadwork as plans are finalized.