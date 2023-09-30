New traffic safety features being added to slow vehicles through Penticton school zone

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton will be adding new traffic safety features to Jermyn Avenue in an effort to slow vehicles through the school zone.

A new raised crosswalk and other safety features will be constructed between KVR Middle and Penticton high schools after requests came in from the schools themselves.

The city said construction is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and work will take place outside of school hours to avoid disruption. Further details about the construction work hours will be made public once finalized, closer to the date.

This project received grant funding from both the ICBC Road Improvement Program and Vision Zero.

Work will include building concrete curb bulbouts on each end of a new raised crosswalk, which narrows the pedestrian crossing distance, improves sight lines and slows traffic.

Discussions with both schools involving other initiatives will continue, with further details to be released once plans are finalized. The city said they will be evaluating results after construction.

Updates on this project will be posted to penticton.ca/roadwork