Two music shows announced at Penticton's Cleland Theatre

Photo: The Paperboys

Music enthusiasts can rejoice with two upcoming shows announced by Route 97 Culture at The Cleland Theatre in November.

The Paperboys will be performing on Nov. 3, and the Frazey Ford on the 24.

Led by the Mexican/Canadian Tom Landa, globe-touring sextet The Paperboys will take to the stage to play a mix of Celtic reels, Mexican folk, New Orleans brass band music, classic pop songcraft, bluegrass, philosophical waltzes, and heartwarming Latino/West African singalongs.

"What makes this performance even more special is that it marks the celebration of Paperboys' 30th Anniversary as a band. They will be revisiting their remarkable journey, spanning 11 studio recordings, including their Juno Award-winning album, Molinos. This milestone event promises to be a nostalgic and exhilarating experience for long-time fans and newcomers alike," Route 97 said in their press release.

On Nov. 24, touring and recording artist Frazey Ford will be on stage supporting her U Kin B the Sun album with her full band to an Okanagan audience.

Ford also recently released a single with Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) called “Trials, Troubles, Tribulations” as a part of the Epoch box set - which tells the untold story of DeYarmond Edison, a short-lived band formed by childhood friends Brad Cook, Phil Cook, Justin Vernon, and Joe Westerlund.

Mark Greenhalgh, one of the founders of Route 97 Culture said they are "absolutely delighted" to bring The Paperboys and Frazey Ford to the Okanagan region.

"Both acts represent the diversity and richness of the music world, and their performances at The Cleland Theatre promise to be exceptional."

For tickets and more information, head to the Valley First Tickets website here for The Paperboys. and here for Frazey Ford.