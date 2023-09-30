Summerland beginning building roads for future solar storage, eco-village site

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland is starting construction of the access road to the Solar and Battery Storage Project, as well as the proposed Eco-Village site starting this week.

People can expect to see the fencing, excavations, workers and equipment operating at the intersection of Morrow Avenue and Denike Street.

The district said all activities are in accordance with environmental authorizations and will be conducted in accordance with the highest standards, based on the advice of a Qualified Environmental Professional.

Residents are asked to avoid construction areas where these activities are taking place for the time being.