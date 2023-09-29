221872
Penticton  

Photos: Steel Panther rocks Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Steel Panther rocks stage

The "On the Prowl" world tour touched down in town with its hard rock and high energy.

Steel Panther styles itself as the world's premier party band, and their guests for this leg of the tour, Brkn Love, are a Canadian band that explains its sound as classic rock with a modern edge.

Get a glimpse at the fun by clicking through our photo gallery.

