Summerland RCMP no longer requesting public help after investigation into potential child-luring incident

Photo: Glacier Media file photo

RCMP say a suspected incident of possible child luring in Summerland has been thoroughly investigated, and they are no longer seeking the public's assistance.

Police had previously become aware.of an incident on Sept. 20, when a 10-year-old girl was approached while walking to school by a man who asked if she needed a ride. She ran in the opposite direction.

In a press release issued Friday, RCMP now say they would like to thank the public for their "proactive response," and that multiple calls helped them identify three red trucks with green canopies, as described in the initial report.

"After investigation, these vehicles and their owners have been cleared and are no longer under suspicion," reads the update.

"The police appreciate the public's help but are no longer seeking further assistance on this issue. Sgt. Dave Preston [Summerland detachment commander] emphasizes the need for parents to remind their children about the dangers of talking to strangers. However, he assures that Summerland remains a safe and vibrant community."