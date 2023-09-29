Okanagan orchardists seeing lower apple harvest numbers from seasonal challenges

Casey Richardson

“As a farmer, there's a saying, 'Well, there's always next year.'”

Drastic temperature changes affected agriculture yeilds across the Okanagan this year, including an impact on apple crops.

First, an early frost in November damaged some of the buds that we're going to be fruiting for next year. Then early heat in spring further pushed blossoms out.

“We do everything in our control to try to control things. But of course, Mother Nature sometimes has other ideas, for sure,” Steve Brown, a grower with the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative said.

“Definitely a lot of growers that are, I would say, down in the volume of yield this year as far as how much fruit they're pulling off their trees."

Brown expects his Gala apples to be down in yield by at least 40 per cent and Ambrosia to be down about 30 per cent.

“It's really tough with your yield being down. Because just like any other expense you have overhead or operating expense that kind of stays the same, it doesn't matter how big or small your crop is,” he added.

Further challenges come from what the farmers end up being paid for each fruit too.

“If we grow, we have to grow a very large size apple. But it has to have enough red colour on it,” Brown said.

“There's a big, big price difference. So if it has only 30 per cent red on it, you may get only you know, 35 to 40 cents a pound. If it has 50 per cent and is in is really good quality, may get 60 to 65 cents a pound. So there is a very big difference.”

And if the apple isn’t good enough to sell and has to get sent off for juicing, that product ends up costing the farmer.

“We actually get charged for the juice apples. We don't get any money for those.”

The upside is the fruit will be a bit sweeter thanks to all the heat

“The fruit is fantastic this year, and we have had really good sunshine. So the sugars are up this year,” Brown said.

“I'd say that quality this year is probably even a little bit better than some other years because it's a high calcium year naturally in the fruit. And it's gonna stand up well, it's gonna eat well.”

To support local farmers, look out for apples at the farmers' market or in stores with the Buy BC logo.