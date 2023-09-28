Okanagan College in Penticton raises Indigenous flags permanently

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College’s Penticton campus will now permanently raise the flags of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation.

At a ceremony Thursday, community members and representatives of the PIB and ONA joined Okanagan College representatives on campus to raise the flags in recognition that the college exists on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Syilx-Okanagan Nation.

“As we gather here today, with signs of the change in season all around us, let’s take a moment to reflect on the significance of this ceremony and what it means as a post- secondary institution to raise the flags of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation at our campus,” said Rhea Dupuis, director of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation at the college.

“Actions like this are critical to the advancement of Truth and Reconciliation at the college, and we are so grateful to see the community come together in this way to bear witness.”

Chantae Kruger, a student at the college, shared her opinion about the impact on campus.

“As a Syilx person from the Penticton Indian Band, seeing these flags makes me feel more welcome to be here on campus,” said Kruger.

“This is my first year attending Okanagan College, and I appreciate the Penticton Indian Band being represented by our flag. I am excited to see the efforts toward the Truth and Reconciliation movement.”

Indigenous chiefs were happy to see the progress.

“As we continue on the long journey towards true Truth and Reconciliation, building partnerships such as this provides opportunities for learning and better understanding, and the significance of the term ‘Truth and Reconciliation,’” said Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel.

“The continuing relationship being carried forward between Okanagan College and the Penticton Band shows genuine commitment to make change and goes beyond just words. Although we have a long journey ahead to someday arrive at truthful reconciliation, we wish to acknowledge and thank Okanagan College for all their efforts and our ongoing strong relationship.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, called the flag raising an "important milestone," and a sign of progress.

“I commend the hard work of so many good people who, over the years, made this important day possible," Phillip said.

“With gratitude, Okanagan College recognizes the traditional territory where we learn, work and come together as an OC community every day, by raising the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation flags at the Penticton campus,” added Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College.

“Raising these flags is a statement of our commitment to reconciliation and to continuing to build strong, lasting relationships with Indigenous partners here and throughout the region.”

As part of the ceremony, PIB members sang the Okanagan Song while Chantae Kruger and Kiana Greyeyes, both OC students, raised the flags one by one.