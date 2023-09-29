Summerland museum shares history of local Indigenous being stolen

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society put a spotlight on Indigenous history in recognition of the upcoming National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, hoping to give a voice to those who have been "whitewashed from history."

The museum shared the history of the lands surrounding Summerland and a questionable trade deal made between settlers and local Indigenous peoples.

According to the museum, an oral agreement was made between the High Chief of the Okanagan and James Douglas, the first Governor of British Columbia In 1861, permitting the local Indigenous people to mark off a large informal reserve at the south end of Okanagan Lake.

The area around Summerland was included in this informal reserve.

"The agreement was not a formal treaty and did not surrender First Nations ownership or resource rights to lands outside of these “reserve lands.” The goal was to make land available for First Nations people to support themselves and to open the rest of the land to settlement by both settlers and First Nations," the museum said in their post.

The subsequent political administration followed this up four years later in 1865, by drastically reducing the reserve at the south end of the lake.

The museum said the right for Indigenous people to pre-empt (settle) on land outside of reserves was also removed a year later.

Government policy allocated reserve lands to Indigenous peoples based on 10 acres per family, and each Indigenous family was expected to live off of those 10 acres, while settler families were allocated 320 acres.

The photo provided by the museum from 1905 shows the flats that would become the future townsite of Summerland. In the years before the photo was taken, the land was Indian Reserve #3.

The museum said James Ritchie and Darke homes are in the foreground of the photo, as well as the former Barclay ranch house (moved from the Jones Flat area). The photo looks northwest towards Cartwright Mountain (on the left) and Rattlesnake Mountain (on the right).

"Prior to 1905, this 320-acre portion of land was set aside as Indian Reserve #3, and it was inhabited by the Antoine Pierre family, an Indigenous family who were members of the Okanagan Nation."

In 1904, Ritchie offered the Pierre family 350 acres of land to the west for cattle grazing in exchange for the 320 acres on the flats.

"A Document of Release was completed between the parties, including a list of about twenty very similar-looking “X’s” representing the signatures of Indian band members. A copy of the deed was signed almost a year later by the Superintendent General of Indian Affairs."

The final document for the property, which contained signatures from the First Nation and the Crown, indicates a formal treaty; however, the museum said the correct procedures were not followed.

"Treaties involve groups as opposed to individuals, and the original agreement was made between individual settlers and members of the First Nation (the Ritchies and the Pierres), and it was only signed after the fact by a representative of the Crown," they added.

Since the Crown was not present at negotiations, it is left unclear whether the entire Okanagan Nation was represented, but the papers do not constitute a formal treaty.

"As is the case in much of British Columbia, the Summerland District remains a traditional unceded territory of the local First Nation; in this case, the Syilx-speaking people of the Okanagan First Nation. As part of the Summerland District, the Summerland Museum respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on the unceded and ancestral territory of the Syilx people."

For more information regarding the unceded land of Summerland, head to the museum website here.

Further information regarding the heritage of the Okanagan Nation can also be found in the museum's reference library where books can be borrowed without charge.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.