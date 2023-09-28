City of Penticton employees lauded for public works and safety

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton was awarded multiple recognitions for safety and public works this week.

At a joint conference hosted by the BC Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) and the Public Works Association of British Columbia at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Penticton received three acknowledgments.

The city was awarded the B.C. Municipal Safety Association’s 2023 Organization Safety Excellence Award, described as being "in recognition for its leadership, dedication and hard work in reducing the costs of claims by creating a safer and healthier workplace and helping injured workers recover and return to work."

Penticton's electrical utility foreman Jason Stevens was also honoured. He was named BCMSA Occupational Health and Safety Employee of the Year for his impact on safety within his division.

The Public Works Association of British Columbia also presented the city an Innovation and Community Celebration Award for the "Public Works Week" event, held in May.

"This event invited over 400 residents and 480 school-aged kids to get a first-hand look at what the city’s public works teams do everyday," the city press release explained.

Planning for the event was led by Scott Boyko, roads and drainage supervisor, and Katya Irwin, communications advisor.

And earlier this year, Gary Marsden, foreman for Penticton’s Advanced Waste Water Treatment Plant, received the award for Excellence in the Water and Water Industry: Victor M. Terry Operator Award from the BC Water & Waste Association.

“We are very proud to see our staff honoured by their industries for their dedication to excellence and commitment to safety and service,” said Kristen Dixon, interim CAO.