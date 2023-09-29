Summerland Legion inching closer to $150K fix for their building

Photo: Summerland Legion Devastation at the Summerland Legion due to flooding in July.

The Summerland Legion said they're well on their way to fixing major damage to their building and avoiding permanent closure thanks to the community donations already at $40,000.

At the start of September, the legion pleaded for support after a devastating flood event in July left a leak and a costly major repair in its wake.

The branch was shocked to learn that, due to the age and condition of the roof, patching would not be viable and insurance deemed it "wear and tear." Instead, fixes at the cost of $150,000 out of pocket are needed.

Unfortunately, that is a price too high for the legion to afford on its own.

Since then, the organization launched an online donation campaign and fundraising events, including a community flea market and bake sale last week.

"The Summerland Legion would like to express our sincere gratitude to the community for helping to raise this amount so far! The roof is currently being worked on and we hope the grand total will be less than what was initially expected. So please, keep on sharing our posts and continue to support our local Legion," they wrote on social media.

People are encouraged to help by either donating to the online fundraiser, e-transferring [email protected], or mailing a cheque to the branch with "roof" in the memo line.

The legion hosts and supports community events throughout the year, including a Remembrance Day ceremony, charity golf tournaments, bingo, meat draws, and sports events, as well as providing meals, community donations, student bursaries and more.