Penticton, Summerland, lift campfire bans Thursday

Photo: City of Penticton

The campfire ban in Penticton will be lifted at 12 p.m. today.

Campfires will be allowed at Three Mile Beach, Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake in the designated fire pits. Portable propane fire places are also permitted in all parks.

"Anyone found in violation of the remaining open fire ban may be fined. Anyone who causes a wildfire through arson or recklessness may also be fined up to $1 million, spend up to three years in prison and be held accountable for associated firefighting costs," reads a press release from the City of Penticton.

"The City of Penticton thanks the public in advance for its co-operation in complying with the remaining open fire ban, such as the burning of agricultural clippings, which need permits."

For more information on outdoor burning in Penticton, click here.

In Summerland, the campfire ban has also been rescinded. The open burning ban of agricultural waste remains in place.