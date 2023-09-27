Fire ban lifted for designated spots throughout Penticton

Photo: Pexels

The Penticton Fire Department has announced that the campfire ban issued for the city this summer will be lifted on Thursday.

Campfires can return starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The only locations where campfires are allowed in Penticton are Three Mile Beach, Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake in the designated fire pits. Portable propane fireplaces are permitted in all parks.

"Anyone found in violation of the remaining open fire ban may be fined. Anyone who causes a wildfire through arson or recklessness may also be fined up to $1 million, spend up to three years in prison and be held accountable for associated firefighting costs," the city said in the news release.

"The City of Penticton thanks the public in advance for its co-operation in complying with the remaining open fire ban, such as the burning of agricultural clippings, which need permits."

BC Wildfire Service has also lifted that ban issued in the Kamloops Fire Centre starting at noon on Thursday.

More information on outdoor burning in Penticton can be found online here.