RDOS hosting Campbell Mountain Landfill proposed organics composting facility open house

Photo: RDOS

Residents will have the opportunity to look deeper into Campbell Mountain Landfill's proposed organics composting facility with an open house next week.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is entering the next phase of public engagement on the construction of an organics composting facility at 1313 Greyback Mountain Road in Penticton.

The district purchased an 80-acre parcel with the aim of establishing a treatment facility in 2020, and a grant for $10,984,380 was obtained for construction with a deadline of March 31, 2024.

The property will need to be rezoned in order to permit the construction of the facility.

Residents and other interested parties can attend an open house and provide feedback on the project on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Uplands Elementary School.

The RDOS said the organics composting facility has the following advantages:

Reduces environmental impacts: Divert organics that would otherwise be buried or burned. This will reduce the need to ship waste out of the region in the future, reduce environmental impacts such as burying or burning, and help keep community waste disposal costs low.

Reduces carbon footprint: Reduces greenhouse gases by trapping carbon, reducing methane generation and converting organics into a stable form of carbon. It's estimated that the community’s carbon footprint can be reduced by approximately 14%.

Organic certified compost: The compost produced will meet Organic Certified standards and can be used on farms or for landscaping purposes.

Agricultural importance: Creates a means to safely dispose of blights and crop infestations. Provides an important soil additive that helps to reduce water usage and the use of chemical soil additives on farms such as nitrogen and phosphorus, which can create greenhouse gases and cause environmental and health implications for streams and lakes.



Residents of the current Campbell Mountain Service Area (including all or parts of Electoral Areas "B", "D", "E", "F", "G", and "I", the City of Penticton and the Village of Keremeos) are encouraged to attend public meetings and visit the Organics Composting Facility project page on RDOS Regional Connections online here.

For more information on the Campbell Mountain landfill operations visit the RDOS webpage here or contact Andrew Reeder, Senior Manager of Solid Waste.