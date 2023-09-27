Penticton host to two events for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Photo: Casey Richardson Hundreds depart from the Peach in Penticton for the country's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2021

Penticton will be host to two opportunities for the community to come together to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day on Saturday

The Penticton Indian Band, Ooknakane Friendship Centre, South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association and the City of Penticton are working together in collaboration in the efforts to foster growth in the communities within the Okanagan and to provide this opportunity for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to travel the road of reconciliation together.

Participants can join in the Walk for Children starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is calling for allies, friends, community, drummers/singers, and members of the Syilx Okanagan Nation to join in a two km Walk for Reconciliation.

The walk will be departing from the Safeway parking lot and heading to the Syilx Indian Residential School Monument outside the Penticton Hatchery on En'owkin Trail.

Then, a special showing of Bones and Crows will be held at 325 Power Street at the Cleland Theatre at 3 p.m. The film by Métis writer, director and producer Marie Clements, follows Cree matriarch Aline Spears through her life, including her experiences at residential school and the lasting, inter-generational impact it had on her family.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The film features many members of the Penticton Indian Band including Summer Testawich who plays a young Aline Spears.

"The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day to recognize the legacy of the residential school system and the lasting impact it has had," the city said in their press release.

"September 30, is also known as Orange Shirt Day, which was inspired by the accounts of Phyllis Jack Webstad, whose personal clothing - including a new orange shirt - was taken from her during her first day of residential school, and never returned.

"The orange shirt is thus used as a symbol of the forced assimilation of Indigenous children that the residential school system enforced. The Orange Shirt day was created as an opportunity to discuss effects of residential schools and their legacy. It honours the experiences of Indigenous peoples, celebrates resilience and affirms a commitment that every child matters. "

The events will have staff on site to help people who need support processing the subject matter.

Refreshments will be provided by the Okanagan Nation Transition Emergency House.

For information on the Walk for Children, visit the Okanagan Nation Alliance at www.syilx.org