Princeton-Summerland Road closed until Thursday evening

Photo: Voyant Alert

Highway 40 will be closed between David Brown Way to Laurie Currie Way intersections due to road work from Wednesday morning until Thursday night.

According to Voyant Alert, the Princeton-Summerland Road closure will be in place from Wednesday at 7 a.m. until Thursday at 6 p.m.

The site will be closed to traffic and access around the site will be restricted.

Travellers are advised to detour through David Brown Way and Laurie Currie Way (marked in orange on the map) around the closed portion of the roadway.

Drivers are asked to follow all traffic signs and flaggers in the area.