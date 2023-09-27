Summerland museum leading tours through historic cemeteries

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

Join the Summerland Museum this Spooktober for guided tours through some of the oldest cemeteries in the area.

Listen to tales of Summerland’s past while heading through historic cemeteries, varying from spooky to informative and funny stories.

On Oct. 30, join local historian David Gregory and curator Petra Höller for a walk through the Anglican Cemetery. Participants will hear fascinating stories of the notable people laid to rest there and the history of the site.

Or if you're interested in more of a scare, Höller will be hosting a very special Halloween walk through Peach Orchard Cemetery on Oct. 31. This tour will be a bit spookier, with haunting and paranormal stories from the early years.

Tickets for either tour are $15/person or $10/person for Summerland Museum & Archives Members.

To reserve your spot, visit the Museum during open hours or call 250-494-9395.

For those interested in a more treat-filled event, the museum will be transformed on Oct. 28 with creepy crawlies, spooky decorations, and ghoulish characters for the second annual Haunted Museum trick-or-treating event.

Attendees are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes and come wander the haunted halls. Bravery will be rewarded with candy along the way. (Don’t forget your treat bag.)

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., is free to attend and is geared towards kids ages 10 and under.