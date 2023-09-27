Penticton gym and brewery hosting collaborative fundraiser for local SPCA

Photo: PURE Gym

Grab your bike shoes and a cold pint after a hard workout to help out the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen.

Yellow Dog Brewing and Penticton Pure Gym & Juicery are joining forces on Friday, Oct. 20, for a Penticton Beer Week collaborative event.

Participants will start out with spin class at Pure at 5:30 p.m. followed by some well-deserved beers in the dog park at 6:30 p.m.

The class is free to book, but entry is by donation to BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen and participants will also receive a complimentary drink ticket to use at Yellow Dog Brewing post-ride.

Head to the Pure website or App to book your bike.