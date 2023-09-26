New head announced for South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

Photo: Contributed Ian LIndsay

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has named a new executive director.

Ian Lindsay, formerly the director of development at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George with experience in Alberta is the new hire.

Lindsay grew up in North Bay, Ont., but is new to Penticton and the South Okanagan, having visited the region and worked within it previously on brief occasions.

He is happy to bring his young family to the area.

“My family and I were very fortunate to live in Penticton for two months last year, and are thrilled that we now have an opportunity to return to Penticton and integrate into the warm and welcoming South Okanagan community," he said in a press release.

"Personally, I am excited to join the South Okanagan-Similkameen Medical Foundation and looking forward to working with the board, the staff, and the volunteers to complete the mission of enhancing the medical infrastructure to elevate the patience experience."

Peter Steele, chair of the SOS Medical Foundation board, said the foundation’s entire team is excited about Lindsay’s pending arrival as CEO.

“From a total of 36 interested parties, Ian was our number one candidate and we’re lucky to have attracted him to the Okanagan,” said Peter Steele, SOS board chair.

“We’re looking forward to his arrival this November in time to be part of our first gala event on Nov. 25 to support our $10 million Oncology Campaign. We have made significant progress since launching the campaign last November, and now Ian can bring us home."

In addition to raising funds for Penticton Regional Hospital, the foundation also fundraises on behalf of 15 other healthcare facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.

Lindsay will begin his role on Nov. 1.