Penticton school district dedicated to giving historic Shatford Centre new future

Penticton's iconic Shatford Centre has a new future.

The Board of Education of School District No. 67, which governs schools in Penticton and Summerland and owns the Shatford Centre, has approved the restoration the historic building on Main Street.

It has been largely unused since 2020, when its longtime tenants, the Okanagan School of the Arts, were booted out due to inability to cover operating costs.

Currently, the building cannot support occupancy. The school district reports that its life safety systems require upgrades.

Now, the district says the centre will undergo a "phased approach to the restoration, subject to the availability of capital funds," costs of which will be determined "as each phase is addressed."

The cost of the first phase, abatement of hazardous materials and installation of new life safety systems, will be approximately $1.2 million. Phase one is due to be completed in 2024.

"This work is being funded out of the districts local capital reserve, which is made up of capital funds intended to support capital investments in the district," reads a statement from the school district sent to Castanet.

The board will also continue its work on a long-term facility plan, including decisions on the future use of the building, which will help determine the future phases of restoration.

The restoration project will ideally allow the building to once again be used by the school district and the community.