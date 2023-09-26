Expect reduced hours at City of Penticton facilities for the next two weekends

Photo: Contributed

City of Penticton facilities will have different hours for the next two weekends to accommodate two statutory holidays.

Saturday, Sept. 30 is Truth and Reconciliation Day, and the city will be closing the Community Centre, Penticton Library and Penticton Museum & Archives will be closed.

City Hall and City Yards will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2 in observance of day. The Museum is already regularly closed Mondays and the Community Centre pool is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The following weekend is Thanksgiving, and all city-operated facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for that holiday, re-opening with regular hours on Tuesday, Oct. 10.