Penticton RCMP investigating weekend shooting that left 21-year-old Surrey man with serious injuries

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section is now in control of looking into a shooting that took place in the city over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near the 100 block of Green Mountain Road.

There, they found a 21-year-old male from Surrey, B.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. He is now in serious but stable condition.

“Preliminary information suggests this was a targeted event and Police do not feel public safety is at risk,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Given the time of day and the location, it is fortunate no other people were injured during this incident."

Any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage that may have been in the area of Green Mountain Road and the Super Save Gas Station between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday are asked to assist police.



Anyone with any information can contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or, remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.