Penticton man facing charges after fleeing crash scene Saturday

Photo: Contributed

A 40-year-old Penticton man is facing numerous criminal charges after attempting to flee the scene of a crash on Saturday and being stopped by nearby citizens.

Joel Patan shared the story with Castanet on Saturday, describing chasing down and tackling the man after he crashed his car into another one and ran.

Now, RCMP confirm a litany of charges have been recommended, which may include possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with court ordered conditions, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

“It was the quick thinking of the bystanders in the area that observed a man attempting to flee the scene of the collision that assisted police in making an arrest of a male, who had multiple outstanding warrants and was a prohibited driver," says Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Although the actions by the bystanders are not encouraged by Police, due to safety risks, Penticton RCMP are thankful for the community response in helping facilitate the identification and arrest of the male."