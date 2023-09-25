Penticton fall fun has arrived

Photo: Travel Penticton

The fun doesn’t stop in Penticton come fall, so be sure to plan ahead for these up and coming activities.

Be ready to rock with bands such as Steel Panther with guests BRKN LOVE set to play at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Sept. 28, as a part of their “On the Prowl” world tour, and Billy Talent with guests GOB playing at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 13.

For more information and tickets, visit valleyfirsttix.com.

The Penti-Con returns! The two-day event will be taking over the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Oct. 21 - 22 and showcasing all things pop culture.

The festival will host events such as a cosplay contest, meet and greets with special guests and vendors will also be on site.

For more information, to volunteer and to purchase day or weekend passes, visit thepenti-con.org.

Who said wine tasting was a summer activity only? The Okanagan Fall Wine Festival, presented by Valley First, will be held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Oct. 27 for an evening titled Après Crush- South Okanagan.

“The Okanagan Wine Festivals is excited to be able to welcome back festival enthusiasts to a harvest celebration,” said Kimberley Hundertmark, the Okanagan Wine Festival’s general manager.

“Our winemakers and growers will be preparing to barrel down the fruits of the vintage and look forward to sharing in festivities.”

The festival is composed of two weekend events, one with a focus on South Okanagan wineries (held on Oct. 27 at the PTCC), and the second on the North Okanagan’s wineries. Hundertmarksaid there will be approximately 20 to 25 wineries at each event.

“The past few years, there has been a shift to a more elevated and engaging style of event where our winemakers and growers can share their stories and strike a rapport with the guests in a more intimate setting,” explained Hundertmark.

Culinary bites will also be offered to compliment the wine in a grazing-style event.

“Harvest in the BC for all our wineries is an exciting time. It is the end result of a growing season and the time where our winemakers thoughtfully craft their wines from the fruit of our growers,” said Hundertmark.

“Much like an artist with a blank canvas, each winemaker approaches their art of winemaking in a very personal way resulting in a true expression of their style once in the bottle.”

The Okanagan Wine Festivals has also launched a TASTE Passport WIne Series, “where wineries have curated very special and exclusive experiences for the Passport holder to partake in at the winery.”

“We want our guests to explore our beautiful wine routes and share in opportunities to meet the growers and winemakers, and to hear their stories and explore their wineries,” said Hundertmark.

To purchase tickets (priced at $95 each), to view a sneak-peek of the wineries who will be at the event, and for more information on the TASTE Passport Wine Series, visit thewinefestivals.com.

Looking to explore the world of Blues music? Penticton’s Dream Cafe is hosting its “Dream Blues Camp,” giving guests the chance to learn Blues music amongst some of Canada’s best artists.

The three-day event will include morning training, afternoon playing sessions and evening instructor concerts.

Priced at $650, the camp also includes two dinners and three lunches provided. Classes are intentionally small and chairs with each instructor are on a first come, first served basis.

If visiting from out of town, be sure to inquire about hotel rooms priced at $99, arranged by the Dream Cafe.

For more information, visit thedreamcafe.ca.

The Penticton Beer Run - a one day event featuring 10 brewery tastings along a course to be announced - takes place on Oct. 12.

Run what’s said to be a “stunning course,” taste beer and grab some water and snacks along the way, and enjoy a cold one after crossing the finish line.

Check-in is at Okanagan Park (86 Lakeshore Dr E), and a shuttle will be available. Tickets are priced at $120 per person, with day-of tickets priced at $150. For more information, as well as to see a list of participating breweries and eateries, visit pentictonbeerrun.ca.

Still thirsty? The Penticton Beer Week kicks off Oct. 13 - 22, with a variety of events being held at Penticton’s breweries throughout the week.

