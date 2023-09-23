RCMP say there was a possible child luring incident in Summerland

Photo: Madison Reeve

The Summerland RCMP want the public to be aware of a possible child luring incident that occurred in the morning hours of September 20.

Police say a 10-year-old girl reported to her parents that between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., while walking to Giants Head Elementary, she was approached by a man driving along Kelly Avenue.

According to the young girl, the man asked her if she wanted a ride to school. The girl immediately ran in the opposite direction.

RCMP say it was reported that the man did not continue his interaction or follow the girl.

The man is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 40-years-old

Short brown hair

Scruffy looking

Vehicle description:

Older model red truck

Not in good condition

Green canopy

The man was noted to be smoking a cigarette during the interaction.

Should anyone have any information on this or similar incidents, they’re encouraged to contact the Summerland RCMP at (250) 494-7416.