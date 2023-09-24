Summerland rescue looking for home for a very playful, sweet blind puppy

Casey Richardson

A four-month-old puppy that is blind from birth and surrendered to the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for a home.

Special needs pup Rupert is believed to be an Australian Kelpie and Australian Shepherd mix with possibly some other breeds in there.

Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said the rescue believes he'll mature to roughly 60 to 65 pounds in size.

"Rupert is a sweet, gentle loving pup that would do best in a home with another dog to guide and play with him. A fully fenced-in yard is a must to keep him safe," she added.

"Rupert is social and learning how to navigate in this world without sight. Luckily the dog that he has been fostered with is also blind from birth. So he is learning quickly and blossoming more with each day."

His adoption will include his full set of vaccinations, deworming, a microchip and his neuter at six months old, as well as the support of Critteraid's dog house to help with bonding, training and adapting to a new and special needs dog in your home.

"Taking on a special needs dog is a lot of work, but we know that someone out there is ready and willing to learn alongside him to give Rupert the best possible life and home."

Rupert is young and due to being blind, he will learn things a little slower than a sighted pop.

"But he gives every day his all. Rupert loves lamb and chicken treats and has recently discovered cheese which is his new favourite," Dunstan-Adams said.

Those interested in Rupert can fill an adoption application on the Critteraid website here.

The rescue organization is also lacking one of the most essential things for their rescue to take on animals — foster homes.

"Critteraid has had a massive influx of surrender requests and we just don't have enough foster homes available. These dogs are in need and all deserve a loving safe, temporary space for them to land. However, we can only bring on a dog if we have a foster home available."

If you're interested in becoming a dog house foster parent, head to the Critteraid website here to fill out a foster application.