Charges laid in homicide of Ridge Meadows RCMP officer

Photo: RCMP

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and RCMP have announced that charges have been laid in relation to the homicide of Ridge Meadows RCMP officer on Saturday.

Const. Frederick "Rick" O'Brien died in the line of duty in Coquitlam on Friday. Officers were executing a warrant in Coquitlam in relation to a drug investigation originating from Maple Ridge at around 10 a.m.

RCMP said their officers became engaged in an altercation with a man which resulted in Cst. O’Brien being fatally shot.

A second RCMP officer was shot and wounded in addition to a third officer having sustained injuries during the course of the event.

Police confirmed that the two wounded officers who were transported to the hospital where they were treated for injuries have since been released and are recovering at home.

Cst. O’Brien succumbed to his injuries on scene, despite the best efforts of BC Emergency Health Services.

During the altercation, the suspect was also shot and wounded. As a result, police said the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is running a concurrent investigation.

On Saturday, RCMP said the BC Prosecution Service has approved charges against Nicholas Bellemare, 25, of Coquitlam.

Bellemare has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Murder with a firearm. Bellemare has been remanded in custody.

"This is a profound loss and I understand it will have a lasting effect on Cst. O’Brien’s family, friends, colleagues and the community," Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, Office-in-Charge of IHIT said in the news release.

"We wish to send our sincere condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic event."

IHIT is working in partnership with Ridge Meadows and Coquitlam Detachments, the BC Coroners Service, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

Investigators also wish to thank the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) Surrey RCMP, the Vancouver Police Department’s Firearms Lab, New Westminster Police Department and BC Emergency Health Service for their assistance.

Anyone who may have information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at: ihitinfo-grc.gc.ca