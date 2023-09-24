Civil Forfeiture Office claims $160K cash and drugs seized from Penticton house

Photo: File photo

The B.C. government has been successful in their civil suit to obtain $163,380, three one-kilogram bricks of cocaine and bags of psilocybin seized from a Penticton home last year.

A civil claim was filed in BC Supreme Court in July by B.C.'s Director of Civil Forfeiture against Anna Maria Pirillo and Davie Pirillo, followed by a consent order issued in August agreeing to hand over the cash.

Penticton RCMP attended the residence on Wiltse Drive on Oct. 14, 2022, finding the bedroom contained the money, in various denominations and bundled with elastic bands inside a backpack.

Police also found three one-kilogram bricks of cocaine in another bag, along with a record of transactions, including sale, collection and debt (‘score sheets’), 21 ounces of psilocybin and a radio jammer.

The suit claimed that the money was bundled or packaged in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices.

The director claimed that the money is allegedly from the proceeds of and used for unlawful activities, namely the trafficking of controlled substances.

According to online court records, the BC Prosecution Service has yet to lay any criminal charges against Anna Maria Pirillo or Davie Pirillo, relating to the suspected unlawful activity tied to the money.

While criminal charges must be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt,” civil forfeiture matters must only be proven "on the balance of probabilities" – a lower burden of proof.

The Pirillos agreed in the consent order to pay the money to the province.