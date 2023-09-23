Okanagan Falls Community Association ready to update residents on potential for incorporation

Photo: Off Track Travel

The community of Okanagan Falls is invited to come together on Tuesday to learn more about the potential for their small town to become incorporated.

The Okanagan Falls Community Association will be leading an information session.

“We want to move Okanagan Falls forward in a way that will benefit the community, but we need input from our neighbors,” Ethan Ribalkin, OFCA spokesperson said in a press release.

“With so much potential for change – from the potential for incorporation to new developments – it is important that our valued community members are kept informed. We encourage everyone to attend.”

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Okanagan Falls Elementary School.

Updates will include details from a report written by Michael A. von Hausen, President of MVH Urban Planning & Design Inc., and CEO of the Great Communities Institute.

The summary of Hausen's 30-page report will illustrating the opportunities and challenges the small town faces if it were to incorporate.

OFCA said the core context of the report came from community engagement, with input from business owners, local politicians, neighbors and the assocaition itself.

“I sincerely hope that my ‘fresh eyes’ insights inspire at least some actions that help jump-start the transformation of Okanagan Falls with proper growth that does not undermine its rich character,” the report reads in part.

The OFCA will also be updating the community also their plans for events, supporting local needs and other initiatives that will benefit the community, including an update from RDOS director, Matt Taylor.