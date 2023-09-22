Penticton Mayor offers for fallen Ridge Meadows Mountie in Coquitlam

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Ridge Meadows RCMP officer lost his life in Coquitlam on Friday.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a statement that he offers his deepest condolences with a heavy heart to the family of Const. Frederick "Rick" O'Brien.

"Our thoughts are also with the two officers who were wounded in the incident," he added.

O'Brien was shot dead during a confrontation while executing a search warrant.

Bloomfield said the role of an RCMP officer is one of "immense courage and sacrifice."

"We extend our gratitude to the South Okanagan detachment and all RCMP members for their heroic service and dedication. Your bravery is recognized and appreciated," he said.

"Police and Peace Officers' National Memorial Day is on Sunday and will be especially poignant in light of these tragic events. I encourage everyone to take a moment to remember Const. O’Brien and all of the brave individuals who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to keep our communities safe."