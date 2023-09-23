Gala planned to help improve cancer treatment options in the South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Penticton Lakeside Resort

The SOS Medical Foundation will be hosting an "Evening of Elegance," all in support of their $10 million fundraising campaign to double cancer care facilities in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

On Nov. 25, join them at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for the dinner, wine, music and dancing, sponsored by Penticton Self Storage and Dennis Meaken.

There will also be a chance to win luxury auction items, with those proceeds going right back to the foundation.



"We're very excited to be able to host this unique event to help with our oncology campaign. It's a fun opportunity to dress up, enjoy delicious food and raise funds for a cause that is near and dear to the heart of this community," said interim CEO Tracey Dueck in a press release.



Live auction items during the event will include a Tuscany getaway, a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, a day long experience at a winery including limo and helicopter ride and a five-course meal with wine pairings created by local chef, Darin Paterson, among other items.

There will also be an online auction leading up to the event that will go live on Nov. 1. Fully-decorated Christmas trees will be available to bid on as well as an assortment of gift cards, wine and presents to complete the tree package.

The trees are donated by local businesses, and winning bidders will get their trees well in time for Christmas.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets click here.