Penticton Community Centre pool finally reopening after

Photo: Castanet file photo

After an extended period of repairs and updates, the Penticton Community Centre pool will reopen on Oct. 3

The pool was scheduled for regular maintenance this summer, but the closure was extended this year due to staff carrying out "inspections and repairs that will extend the life of the facility," according to the city.

“We’re pleased that this community asset is ready to welcome visitors back after upgrades to a number of areas of the facility,” said Anthony Haddad, city general manager for community services, in a press release issued Friday.

“The closure was a little longer than normal but the time was well utilized to allow us to address some important items such as the HVAC system, mechanical piping and plumbing, and electrical systems.”

However, not every repair was able to be completed. Work to the water feature in the leisure pool was not finished, so it will be blocked off and repairs will be done next year.

“While we understand this will be a disappointment for some, it will allow for the continued operation of the leisure pool and accompanying activities during this season,” Haddad said.

A structural review of all three pools was undertaken to help staff decide what work will be done during the 2024 closure.

“We continue to be proactive in protecting our assets and the pool is a very important one,” Haddad said.

“As we’re developing the plan, we will work with user groups to ensure that we’re minimizing any disruptions.”

The work done this year is estimated to cost $800,000. Estimated costs for additional work will be determined following staff’s review of the structural review.