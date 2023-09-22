All welcome at annual Rex Gill memorial ride fundraiser in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Rex Gill.

A Penticton mother is determined to ensure her murdered son's passion for helping others stays alive.

The fourth annual Rex Gill Memorial Ride will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, launching from Penticton with motorcycles and other vehicle participants, with the goal of fundraising for local food banks and missions.

Gill was killed at age 41 outside a Kamloops motel in 2019 in what police say was a mistaken-identity shooting.

Since then, his mother Marie Nobles has kept his spirit alive with the memorial ride.

The event is also in honour of Mike Courtenay, a friend of Gill's who tragically died in a crash on his way back to Penticton after the 2020 ride.

This year's ride will kick off at the Tim Hortons parking lot on Westminster Avenue, with attendance open to all. Riders and drivers are asked to meet at 9 a.m., and will hit the road later in the morning.

New this year is the fact that the destination of the ride is a surprise.

Everyone is welcome, from motorcycles to cars to trucks, but attendees are asked to do the speed limit.

There will be a fun 50/50 raffle, and decals available on the ride.

For those who can't attend, there is an online fundraiser, details of which can be found here.