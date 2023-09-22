Pentictonites invite to information session about ongoing work for a long-term urban forest plan

Photo: City of Penticton stock image.

Penticton's official "CommuniTREE" plan addressing urban forests is progressing, after the first round of public consultation.

The plan is being created in order to "establish a community vision" for Penticton's trees, speaking to residents about their priorities for urban forest management and aiming to set a course for the next 20 years.

Data has been collected by the city over the summer, and is now being analyzed.

Interested members of the public are now invited to register for a free online information session providing an update on the project, upcoming on Oct. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a presentation reviewing findings, and will be followed by an open-ended question and answer period where attendees can ask the city staff team for more information, or share ideas.

Registration is required, online here.

More information sessions are in the works for later in the fall. For more information on the CommuniTREE plan, click here.