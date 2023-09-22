RCMP arrest impaired Alberta driver with spike belt after tracking him through Penticton, Summerland

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Calgary man has been charged with dangerous driving following an incident in Penticton and Summerland.

On Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m., a frontline officer in Penticton attempted to stop a pick-up truck for its brake lights not working, but after the officer activated lights and sirens, the driver took off on Highway 97 out of town towards Summerland.

With a mind for public safety, the officer did not pursue the truck. But later, officers in Summerland and Penticton saw the same truck in each community, continuing to disregard traffic control devices and failing to stop.

At 10:30 p.m., officers deployed a spike belt near Highway 97 and Eckhardt Ave, successfully stopping the truck.



A 34-year-old man from Calgary was arrested. Charges of dangerous driving and flight from police are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.

He was also found to be impaired, and issued a three- day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.



“Ensuring the safety of our community is at the core of every decision our frontline officers make,” says Cpl. James Grandy.

“We’re thankful this incident concluded without injury to our citizens or officers."

