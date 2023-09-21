Highway 97 opening for two-lane traffic at rockslide site north of Summerland

Photo: MoTI Construction of the 150-metre berm between the wall and the bottom of the slope.

The Ministry of Transportation has announced that Highway 97 north of Summerland will open for two lanes of traffic starting Friday at noon.

Since Sept. 11, the highway has been operating with single-lane-alternating traffic as crews worked to stabilize the hillside after a rockslide closed the highway on Aug. 28.

Contractors have built a lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rocks and installed a 150-metre berm between the wall and the bottom of the slope to temporarily address slope movement.

MoTI said construction of permanent stabilization measures will continue.

Geotechnical engineers continue to monitor the slide site for changes in ground conditions.

The road may need to be closed again with limited notice if deemed unsafe, MoTI adds. Heavy rainfall may increase the likelihood of closure.