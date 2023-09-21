Packed weekend in Keremeos with two festivals celebrating local bounty

Photo: Grist Mill and Gardens

Keremeos is going to be full of activity this weekend with two fun festivals celebrating the waning days of the agricultural season.

On Saturday Sept. 23, check out B.C.'s hottest festival, the Similkameen Sizzle, at Memorial Park. Food trucks, live music, and of course, hot pepper goods like salsas, hot sauces, spreads, jams and jellies will all be available to taste and purchase.

Plus, the annual hot pepper eating contest is great for the iron-stomached to participate in, and fun for everyone watching.

The Similkameen Independent Winegrowers Association will also be on hand from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., featuring local beverages.

An entertainment guide can be found online here.

More fall fun is right nearby at the Grist Mill and Gardens. Their annual Heritage Fall Fair will take place Saturday and Sunday for its ninth year, expanding to two days for the first time ever due to popular demand.

Events include an apple pie contest, zucchini races, and exhibits of heritage vegetables, preserves and more.

Gotta Goat Farm will be bringing goats to play with, and Silly of the Valley clowns will be roaming the site. There will also be an opportunity to try axe-throwing, and check out a blacksmith at work at his forge, plus games, entertainment and more.

The full weekend schedule plus info on tickets is available here.