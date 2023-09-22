BC Economic Summit set to stay in Penticton for at least three more years

Photo: Travel Penticton

The BC Economic Development Association has signed a three-year partnership with the City of Penticton to host the annual BC Economic Summit.

The annual summit sees professionals and stakeholders in the field of economic development gather to share expertise and forge partnership.

Penticton hosted the 2023 event, which was the first time the conference had taken place since before the pandemic.The 2024 event will take place May 6-9 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.



"This year's summit promises to be exceptional, building on the success of previous years. It will feature a lineup of valuable technical presentations, a solutions-focused exhibit hall, ample networking opportunities, and a range of exciting activities," reads a press release from the organization.

"Whether you're a seasoned economic developer or just beginning your journey in the field, the BC Economic Summit offers something for everyone."



Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he was pleased with the three-year commitment.

"This summit aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering economic growth and collaboration in our community," Bloomfield said.



Brian Coombes, chair of BCEDA and CEO of the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation, called it a "significant event" for economic development professionals in B.C.

"We're bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders, including economic developers, Indigenous leaders, local government leaders, administration, community futures, chambers and boards of trade, the private sector, and experts. Together, we will engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and explore opportunities to further enhance the economic prosperity of British Columbia."