Penticton RCMP seeking help recovering $10K worth of tools stolen from Naramata property

Photo: RCMP The stolen trailer that held the missing tools.

Approximately $100,000 worth of tools has been stolen from a property located on the Naramata Bench.



On August 25, 2023, Penticton RCMP learned that a 2020 white Mirage utility trailer was taken from a property in the 1700 block of Naramata Road.

On surveillance footage, a suspect vehicle enters the property at 10 p.m. and leaves minutes later with the white utility trailer in tow.



“Investigators quickly recovered the trailer just hours later on Green Mountain road and Highway 3a, however the tools were sadly no longer there,” says Cst. Kelly Brett.

“This is a huge loss for a small business that has been operating for a very long time within the community and the theft of these tools has a large impact on their business."



The tools have yet to be recovered.

Larger valued still-outstanding items include:

Various saws, grinders, nailers and drill sets

Master Craft 8 gallon compressor

Bosh laser level with tripod

Two Master Craft rooters

Makita planer

Two tile cutters

Black laminate cutte

Seven flood lights

Police are looking for any witnesses that may have seen this trailer traveling on the roadway on August 24, 2023 around 10 p.m., or know where the tools may be.



Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and reference file #2023-13855. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.